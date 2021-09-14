Michael R. Long Sells 2,000 Shares of Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Stock

Usio, Inc. (NASDAQ:USIO) Director Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.31, for a total transaction of $12,620.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

Michael R. Long also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 30th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $11,400.00.

On Wednesday, August 4th, Michael R. Long sold 2,502 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.60, for a total transaction of $14,011.20.

On Monday, August 2nd, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.65, for a total transaction of $11,300.00.

On Wednesday, July 21st, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.79, for a total transaction of $11,580.00.

On Monday, July 12th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.06, for a total transaction of $12,120.00.

On Thursday, July 8th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.98, for a total transaction of $11,960.00.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Michael R. Long sold 2,000 shares of Usio stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.92, for a total transaction of $11,840.00.

Shares of USIO traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 111,637 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,452. The stock has a market cap of $154.56 million, a PE ratio of -77.50 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. Usio, Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.40 and a 52 week high of $8.19. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $5.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.04.

Usio (NASDAQ:USIO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. Usio had a negative net margin of 2.78% and a negative return on equity of 12.86%. Research analysts anticipate that Usio, Inc. will post -0.04 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in USIO. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $99,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Usio by 25.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 9,481 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $1,076,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Usio by 324.9% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 77,523 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,000 after buying an additional 59,277 shares during the period. Finally, Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Usio in the first quarter worth $566,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.90% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Usio from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $5.75 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

Usio Company Profile

USIO, Inc engages in providing integrated payment solutions. Its solutions include payment facilitation, merchant services, payment solutions, card issuing, check printing, electronic bill presentment & payment, and printing and mailing. The company offers services to software companies, merchants, billers, banks, service bureaus and card issuers.

