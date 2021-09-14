Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $60.14.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on TSE shares. TD Securities raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Trinseo from $64.00 to $57.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Trinseo in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Tudor Pickering raised shares of Trinseo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Alembic Global Advisors reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $70.00 price target on shares of Trinseo in a report on Monday.

Shares of TSE stock traded down $1.68 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $47.56. 354,602 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,819. Trinseo has a 12 month low of $24.68 and a 12 month high of $76.49. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 4.71 and a beta of 1.60.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $3.70 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.84 by $0.86. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Trinseo had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 69.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 138.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($2.95) EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 10.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 15.61%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Trinseo by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 145,953 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $9,293,000 after purchasing an additional 12,148 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Trinseo during the 1st quarter worth about $210,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Trinseo by 25.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 121,186 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,241,000 after buying an additional 24,457 shares during the period. KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Trinseo in the first quarter valued at approximately $69,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in shares of Trinseo during the first quarter valued at approximately $217,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.84% of the company’s stock.

About Trinseo

Trinseo SA engages in the manufacture and marketing of synthetic rubber, latex binders and plastics. It operates through the following segments: Latex Binders, Synthetic Rubber, Performance Plastics, Polystyrene, Feedstock’s, Americas Styrene’s, and Corporate. The Latex Binders segment produces styrene-butadiene latex and other latex polymers and binders, primarily for coated paper and packaging board, carpet and artificial turf backings.

