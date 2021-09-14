Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Buys $53,200.00 in Stock

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) Director Hsenghung Sam Hsu acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $53.20 per share, for a total transaction of $53,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,600. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

NASDAQ FAST traded down $0.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $53.04. 2,764,290 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,114,547. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.16 and a quick ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $30.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $54.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $52.22. Fastenal has a 52 week low of $42.57 and a 52 week high of $56.39.

Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 12th. The company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.01. Fastenal had a return on equity of 30.76% and a net margin of 15.24%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.51 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.42 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Fastenal will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 27th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 26th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.11%. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio is presently 75.17%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on FAST shares. Morgan Stanley cut Fastenal from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $53.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Loop Capital started coverage on Fastenal in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fastenal from $54.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stephens increased their price objective on Fastenal from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.00.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new stake in shares of Fastenal during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Fastenal by 52.7% during the 1st quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Fastenal in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.47% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Company Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the provision of fasteners, tools, and supplies which can help in the manufacture of products, build structures, protect personnel, and maintain facilities and equipment. It products include cutting tools & metalworking, fasteners, material handling, storage & packaging power, transmission & motors, tools & equipment, electricals, abrasives, hydraulics & pneumatics, plumbing, lifting & rigging, raw materials, fleet & automotive, welding, office products & furniture, janitorial and lighting.

