Ernest S. Rady Acquires 5,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of AAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.62.

American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 9th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This is a boost from American Assets Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 8th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. American Assets Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.49%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.

American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.

