Ernest S. Rady Acquires 5,000 Shares of American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) Stock

American Assets Trust, Inc. (NYSE:AAT) CEO Ernest S. Rady bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $38.62 per share, for a total transaction of $193,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.
Shares of AAT traded down $0.35 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $39.14. The stock had a trading volume of 181,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 294,118. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 5.66 and a quick ratio of 5.66. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.14. American Assets Trust, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.73 and a 52 week high of $40.62.
American Assets Trust (NYSE:AAT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. American Assets Trust had a return on equity of 1.46% and a net margin of 5.31%. On average, equities analysts forecast that American Assets Trust, Inc. will post 1.91 earnings per share for the current year.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of American Assets Trust during the second quarter worth $44,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in American Assets Trust by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,258 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 308 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. grew its position in shares of American Assets Trust by 32.9% during the 1st quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth approximately $74,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in shares of American Assets Trust in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.01% of the company’s stock.
Several equities analysts recently issued reports on AAT shares. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on American Assets Trust from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Assets Trust from $36.00 to $38.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded American Assets Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th.
About American Assets Trust
American Assets Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates, acquires, and develops retail shopping centers; office properties; mixed-use properties; and multifamily properties. The company operates through the following business segments: Retail, Office, Multifamily, and Mixed-Use.
