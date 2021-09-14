Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman Sells 4,934 Shares

Guardant Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:GH) Director Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.78, for a total value of $640,334.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Stanley J. Meresman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Stanley J. Meresman sold 4,934 shares of Guardant Health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.31, for a total value of $564,005.54.

GH traded up $0.54 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $127.01. The stock had a trading volume of 465,951 shares, compared to its average volume of 960,674. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $116.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $129.23. The firm has a market cap of $12.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.69 and a beta of 0.51. Guardant Health, Inc. has a one year low of $96.66 and a one year high of $181.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 19.57 and a quick ratio of 19.30.

Guardant Health (NASDAQ:GH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.87) by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $92.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $84.63 million. Guardant Health had a negative net margin of 116.99% and a negative return on equity of 37.35%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Guardant Health, Inc. will post -3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on GH shares. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Sunday, May 23rd. Canaccord Genuity dropped their target price on Guardant Health from $195.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Guardant Health in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Raymond James started coverage on Guardant Health in a research report on Tuesday, June 15th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Guardant Health from $145.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Guardant Health has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $164.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sandy Spring Bank lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 3,333.3% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 895.7% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $44,000. Tsfg LLC lifted its position in shares of Guardant Health by 214.0% during the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 314 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Guardant Health during the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.58% of the company’s stock.

Guardant Health Company Profile

Guardant Health, Inc is a precision oncology company, which engages in treatment of cancer through use of proprietary blood-based tests, vast data sets, and advanced analytics. Its solutions include treatment selection, recurrence detection, and early detection. The company was founded by Helmy Eltoukhy, AmirAli H.

