National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Receives Average Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $53.78.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NSA. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Friday, July 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $54.00 price target for the company. Truist Securities increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 16th.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NSA. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 18.7% in the 1st quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 49,217 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,965,000 after purchasing an additional 7,763 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 1st quarter valued at $3,194,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 32.9% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 142,340 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after purchasing an additional 35,226 shares in the last quarter. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,574,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,561,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $501,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,203,726 shares in the last quarter. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NSA traded down $1.09 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.12. 712,689 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 693,381. The stock has a market cap of $5.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.70 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 1-year low of $31.82 and a 1-year high of $59.34. The company has a 50 day moving average of $55.13 and a 200-day moving average of $48.07.

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). National Storage Affiliates Trust had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 6.25%. Research analysts anticipate that National Storage Affiliates Trust will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This is a boost from National Storage Affiliates Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. National Storage Affiliates Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 88.89%.

About National Storage Affiliates Trust

National Storage Affiliates Trust operates as a real estate investment trust. It focuses on the ownership, operation, and acquisition of self-storage properties located within the metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The company was founded by Arlen D. Nordhagen in April 2013 and is headquartered in Greenwood Village, CO.

