Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the six research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $32.60.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $30.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research report on Thursday, August 26th.

Shares of SPRB stock traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.19. The stock had a trading volume of 33,131 shares, compared to its average volume of 57,895. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 15.95 and a quick ratio of 15.96. Spruce Biosciences has a twelve month low of $7.19 and a twelve month high of $35.60. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $168.09 million and a PE ratio of -0.53.

Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.50) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.45) by ($0.05). On average, equities analysts anticipate that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.12 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SPRB. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 41.2% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Spruce Biosciences by 223.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 4,860 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 87.5% in the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Spruce Biosciences by 14.0% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 12,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Spruce Biosciences in the first quarter worth approximately $207,000. 85.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Spruce Biosciences Company Profile

Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH).

