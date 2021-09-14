ETHA Lend (ETHA) Price Up 21.1% Over Last Week

ETHA Lend (CURRENCY:ETHA) traded 14.5% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on September 14th. One ETHA Lend coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000478 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, ETHA Lend has traded 21.1% higher against the US dollar. ETHA Lend has a total market capitalization of $2.11 million and approximately $366,565.00 worth of ETHA Lend was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.46 or 0.00064762 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002127 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 5.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002804 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $67.25 or 0.00142990 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002128 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00013712 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $382.87 or 0.00814027 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.69 or 0.00043983 BTC.

ETHA Lend (ETHA) is a coin. ETHA Lend’s total supply is 30,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,359,425 coins. The Reddit community for ETHA Lend is https://reddit.com/r/ETHA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ETHA Lend’s official Twitter account is @ethalend

According to CryptoCompare, “ETHA Lend is a protocol-agnostic liquidity protocol packed with features to efficiently interact universally with DeFi platforms.ETHA Lend is a composable DeFi yield optimizer built on Ethereum and Polkadot. The protocol interacts with multiple DeFi ecosystems to expose liquidity provider to optimal yield utilizing the protocols algorithm. “

