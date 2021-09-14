AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) Major Shareholder John Krystynak Sells 12,800 Shares

AppLovin Co. (NYSE:APP) major shareholder John Krystynak sold 12,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.10, for a total transaction of $1,025,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 23,900,058 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,914,394,645.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

John Krystynak also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, August 18th, John Krystynak sold 13,139 shares of AppLovin stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.14, for a total transaction of $855,874.46.

Shares of NYSE APP traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.63. 1,875,640 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,110,413. The company has a current ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.43. AppLovin Co. has a 1-year low of $49.41 and a 1-year high of $90.03.

AppLovin (NYSE:APP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.01). On average, equities research analysts forecast that AppLovin Co. will post 0.26 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of AppLovin from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of AppLovin from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $65.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 9th. Macquarie assumed coverage on shares of AppLovin in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $69.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of AppLovin from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.15.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $4,251,000. EPIQ Capital Group LLC bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,450,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,272,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $302,000. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new position in AppLovin in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $3,007,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 35.80% of the company’s stock.

About AppLovin

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps worldwide. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a solution to automate, optimize, and manage user acquisition investments for business clients; and MAX, an in-app bidding solution that optimizes purchases of app ad inventory.

