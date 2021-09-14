Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Sells $1,884,000.00 in Stock

Coursera, Inc. (NASDAQ:COUR) CEO Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.68, for a total transaction of $1,884,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 383,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,431,440. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, August 10th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 50,000 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.48, for a total transaction of $1,874,000.00.

On Friday, July 9th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 40,171 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $1,608,045.13.

On Monday, July 12th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 49,463 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.14, for a total transaction of $1,935,981.82.

On Tuesday, July 6th, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 64,600 shares of Coursera stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.60, for a total transaction of $2,622,760.00.

On Thursday, July 1st, Jeffrey Nacey Maggioncalda sold 2,562 shares of Coursera stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.04, for a total transaction of $102,582.48.

Shares of Coursera stock traded up $0.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $37.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,594,431 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,282,535. Coursera, Inc. has a one year low of $32.59 and a one year high of $62.53. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.24.

Coursera (NASDAQ:COUR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Coursera, Inc. will post -1.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Coursera by 1,303.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,303 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE bought a new position in shares of Coursera during the second quarter valued at about $88,000. 33.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

COUR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Friday, June 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Coursera from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Coursera in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Raymond James upgraded shares of Coursera from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Coursera has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $51.06.

About Coursera

Coursera, Inc operates an online educational content platform that connects learners, educators, and institutions. It offers online courses that include data science, business, computer science, information technology, health, social sciences, logic, project management, and digital marketing services; campus student plans; degree courses; and certification education.

