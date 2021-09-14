Insider Selling: Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) Major Shareholder Sells 13,394,635 Shares of Stock

Certara, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERT) major shareholder Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 13,394,635 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.80, for a total transaction of $399,160,123.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, August 2nd, Avatar Parent L.P. Eqt sold 7,252,632 shares of Certara stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total transaction of $188,568,432.00.

Shares of CERT traded down $2.26 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $33.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,234,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 652,002. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.24 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.53. Certara, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.75 and a 1-year high of $41.79. The firm has a market cap of $5.19 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -105.66. The company has a quick ratio of 5.82, a current ratio of 5.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Certara (NASDAQ:CERT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.02). As a group, analysts forecast that Certara, Inc. will post 0.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

CERT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Certara from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Robert W. Baird initiated coverage on shares of Certara in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Certara by 2,554.3% in the first quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 4,839,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,124,000 after purchasing an additional 4,657,379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 82.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,828,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,788,000 after purchasing an additional 2,182,487 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Certara by 6.4% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,635,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,998,000 after purchasing an additional 218,809 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Certara by 8.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,282,955 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,006,000 after purchasing an additional 259,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Certara by 40.5% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,778,931 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,865,000 after purchasing an additional 801,502 shares during the period. 30.05% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Certara

Certara Inc provides software products and technology-enabled services to customers for biosimulation in drug discovery, preclinincal and clinical research, regulatory submissions, and market access. It offers medicines to patients using biosimulation software and technology to transform drug discovery and development.

