Insider Selling: QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Sells 263,762 Shares of Stock

QuantumScape Co. (NYSE:QS) Director Justin E. Mirro sold 263,762 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.80, for a total value of $5,750,011.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

QS traded down $0.29 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.86. 4,573,093 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,343,278. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $32.21. The firm has a market cap of $8.47 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -53.49. QuantumScape Co. has a 1 year low of $11.25 and a 1 year high of $132.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 62.45 and a current ratio of 62.45.

Get QuantumScape alerts:

QuantumScape (NYSE:QS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.05). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that QuantumScape Co. will post -0.21 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QS. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,694,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,187,000 after acquiring an additional 585,820 shares during the period. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Board of Trustees of The Leland Stanford Junior University now owns 7,794,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $348,814,000 after acquiring an additional 42,154 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 109.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,320,723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $155,684,000 after acquiring an additional 2,783,191 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 63.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,774,343 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,917,000 after acquiring an additional 686,297 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of QuantumScape by 1,837.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,639,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,959,000 after acquiring an additional 1,554,473 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 15.67% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Thursday, June 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on QuantumScape in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.14.

About QuantumScape

QuantumScape Corporation, a development stage company, engages in the development and commercialization of solid-state lithium-metal batteries for electric vehicles and other applications. The company was founded in 2010 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Further Reading: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Receive News & Ratings for QuantumScape Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for QuantumScape and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.