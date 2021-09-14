Bridge Mutual (BMI) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $179,373.00

Bridge Mutual (CURRENCY:BMI) traded 3.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Bridge Mutual has a market capitalization of $32.05 million and approximately $179,373.00 worth of Bridge Mutual was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Bridge Mutual coin can now be purchased for about $0.50 or 0.00001053 BTC on exchanges. During the last week, Bridge Mutual has traded down 6.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bridge Mutual Coin Profile

Bridge Mutual launched on January 29th, 2021. Bridge Mutual’s total supply is 160,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 64,697,071 coins. Bridge Mutual’s official Twitter account is @Bridge_Mutual

According to CryptoCompare, “Bridge Mutual is a decentralized, discretionary p2p/p2b insurance platform that provides coverage for stablecoins, centralized exchanges, and smart contracts. Its platform allows users to provide insurance coverage, decide on insurance payouts, as well as get compensated for taking part in the ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Bridge Mutual

