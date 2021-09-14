Celo (CELO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.54 Billion

Celo (CURRENCY:CELO) traded down 3.7% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. In the last week, Celo has traded 20.8% higher against the dollar. Celo has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $162.29 million worth of Celo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Celo coin can currently be bought for $5.01 or 0.00010641 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00002323 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $38.10 or 0.00080966 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $57.38 or 0.00121923 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $80.28 or 0.00170593 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $47,234.90 or 1.00367924 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,320.44 or 0.07055501 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $422.20 or 0.00897120 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00002891 BTC.

About Celo

Celo’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2020. Celo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 306,819,314 coins. Celo’s official message board is medium.com/celoorg . Celo’s official Twitter account is @CeloOrg . The official website for Celo is celo.org

According to CryptoCompare, “CELO is a utility and governance asset for the Celo community, which has a fixed supply and variable value. With CELO, users can help shape the direction of the Celo Platform. “

Buying and Selling Celo

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Celo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Celo should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Celo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

