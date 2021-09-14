Nucleus Vision (NCASH) Trading Up 0.8% Over Last Week

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. Nucleus Vision has a market capitalization of $19.47 million and approximately $2.10 million worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nucleus Vision coin can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.2% against the dollar and now trades at $30.47 or 0.00064736 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002802 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $67.31 or 0.00143023 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002126 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $385.26 or 0.00818624 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $20.60 or 0.00043778 BTC.

Nucleus Vision Profile

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a coin. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 7,206,198,610 coins. The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Nucleus Vision is an IoT-based, contactless identification system that empowers retailers to identify and better serve their customers. Nucleus Vision intends to bridge the gap between the online and offline retail world by leveraging the Ethereum blockchain. NCASH is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Nucleus Vision's ecosystem. “

Buying and Selling Nucleus Vision

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

