Financial Contrast: Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) versus Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN) and Klépierre (OTCMKTS:KLPEF) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation and risk.

Analyst Ratings

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 0 0 1 0 3.00 Klépierre 6 4 1 0 1.55

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT presently has a consensus price target of $13.25, indicating a potential upside of 17.26%. Given Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities analysts clearly believe Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT is more favorable than Klépierre.

Volatility and Risk

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a beta of 1.9, suggesting that its stock price is 90% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Klépierre has a beta of 1.61, suggesting that its stock price is 61% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT $17.35 million 8.41 $20.11 million N/A N/A Klépierre $966.53 million 6.84 -$897.51 million N/A N/A

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Klépierre.

Profitability

This table compares Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and Klépierre’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT 40.54% 10.64% 1.32% Klépierre N/A N/A N/A

Institutional & Insider Ownership

38.8% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.6% of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT beats Klépierre on 10 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT operates as a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, and management of residential mortgage and real estate-related assets. It manages a portfolio, which consists of non-agency and agency residential mortgage-backed securities and acquires other target assets, such as residential whole mortgage loans, commercial mortgage-backed securities, mortgage-related derivatives, and other asset-backed securities. The company was founded in August 2012 and is headquartered in Old Greenwich, CT.

About Klépierre

Klépierre SA operates as a real estate investment trust which focuses primarily on shopping centers. It operates through the following geographic segments: France-Belgium, Scandinavia, Italy, Iberia, Netherlands, Germany, and CE & Turkey. Its portfolio includes Field’s, Hoog Catharijne, Prado, Rives d’Arcins, L’esplanade, Centre Bourse, Milanofiori, Allum, Colombia, Okernsenteret, Viva, Galleria Boulevard, and Place d’Armes. The company was founded in November 1990 and is headquartered in Paris, France.

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.