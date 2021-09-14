Brokerages Anticipate First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to Post $0.48 EPS

Wall Street brokerages expect First Community Co. (NASDAQ:FCCO) to post earnings per share of $0.48 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for First Community’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.47 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.50. First Community posted earnings per share of $0.35 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.1%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Community will report full year earnings of $1.85 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.83 to $1.87. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $1.75 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.65 to $1.81. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for First Community.

First Community (NASDAQ:FCCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $14.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.28 million. First Community had a net margin of 21.67% and a return on equity of 9.54%.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of First Community from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Community from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Shares of NASDAQ FCCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.10. 1,687 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,907. The stock has a market cap of $144.01 million, a P/E ratio of 11.17 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.89. First Community has a 1-year low of $12.95 and a 1-year high of $22.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 3rd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 2nd. First Community’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.56%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in First Community by 0.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 121,888 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,431,000 after acquiring an additional 993 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in First Community by 167.0% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,781 shares of the bank’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in First Community by 1.9% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 94,740 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,895,000 after acquiring an additional 1,801 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in First Community in the second quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its position in First Community by 123.8% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,411 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,887 shares during the period. 50.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About First Community

First Community Corp. (South Carolina) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial banking services through its subsidiary, First Community Bank. It operates through the following segments: Commercial and Retail Banking; Mortgage Banking; Investment Advisory and Non-Deposit; and Corporate.

