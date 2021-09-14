Brokerages Expect Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.28 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Applied Optoelectronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AAOI) will announce earnings of ($0.28) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for Applied Optoelectronics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.29) to ($0.27). Applied Optoelectronics reported earnings per share of ($0.06) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 366.7%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Applied Optoelectronics will report full year earnings of ($0.84) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.87) to ($0.80). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report earnings of ($0.42) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.63) to ($0.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Applied Optoelectronics.

Applied Optoelectronics (NASDAQ:AAOI) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.03. Applied Optoelectronics had a negative net margin of 20.14% and a negative return on equity of 9.77%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on AAOI shares. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their target price on shares of Applied Optoelectronics from $10.50 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Applied Optoelectronics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AAOI. State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in shares of Applied Optoelectronics by 22.1% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 8,755 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,000 after purchasing an additional 1,583 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $76,000. Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the second quarter worth approximately $79,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its position in Applied Optoelectronics by 18.2% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 10,016 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,000 after acquiring an additional 1,539 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atom Investors LP acquired a new stake in Applied Optoelectronics during the first quarter worth approximately $93,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ AAOI traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $7.21. The company had a trading volume of 330,584 shares, compared to its average volume of 640,426. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.30. Applied Optoelectronics has a 1-year low of $6.39 and a 1-year high of $13.95. The company has a market cap of $195.69 million, a PE ratio of -3.81 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average of $7.40 and a 200-day moving average of $7.93.

Applied Optoelectronics Company Profile

Applied Optoelectronics, Inc engages in the design and manufacture of optical communications products. Its products include optical devices, such as laser diodes, photodiodes, related modules and circuitry, and equipment for applications in fiber-to-the-home, cable television, point to point communications and wireless.

