Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Decreases Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. reduced its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) by 5.3% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 37,552 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,109 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,990,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.0% in the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 51,664 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,738,000 after purchasing an additional 4,271 shares during the period. Rock Creek Group LP increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 26.3% in the second quarter. Rock Creek Group LP now owns 9,531 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,985 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems by 33.8% in the second quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 4,640,257 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $232,454,000 after purchasing an additional 1,173,171 shares during the period. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 19.8% during the second quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 33,757 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,789,000 after acquiring an additional 5,582 shares during the period. Finally, Whalerock Point Partners LLC grew its holdings in Cisco Systems by 3.1% during the second quarter. Whalerock Point Partners LLC now owns 13,198 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $699,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ CSCO traded down $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $57.86. The stock had a trading volume of 133,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 15,442,453. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $35.28 and a fifty-two week high of $60.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.49. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $56.24 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.24. The company has a market cap of $244.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 3.01 and a beta of 0.91.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The network equipment provider reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $13.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.04 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.82% and a net margin of 21.26%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.80 EPS. Analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Geraldine Elliott sold 50,000 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.40, for a total value of $2,970,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Charles Robbins sold 6,543 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.69, for a total value of $390,551.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 64,061 shares of company stock valued at $3,800,083 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have commented on CSCO shares. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Morgan Stanley lowered Cisco Systems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Thursday, September 9th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, DZ Bank reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $51.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $56.19.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its product comprises of the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

