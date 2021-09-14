STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG) have earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on STAG. Capital One Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price on shares of STAG Industrial in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on STAG Industrial from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James lifted their price target on STAG Industrial from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded STAG Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of STAG stock traded down $0.13 on Tuesday, reaching $41.60. 466,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 970,798. STAG Industrial has a 52 week low of $29.34 and a 52 week high of $43.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a PE ratio of 37.69, a P/E/G ratio of 4.45 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $41.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.51.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by ($0.30). STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 34.24%. The business had revenue of $138.43 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $134.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. STAG Industrial’s revenue was up 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that STAG Industrial will post 2.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.1208 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.45 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.49%. STAG Industrial’s payout ratio is presently 76.72%.

In other STAG Industrial news, CEO Benjamin S. Butcher sold 35,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.14, for a total transaction of $1,439,900.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 82,088 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,377,100.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 40.8% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,664,326 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $249,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,929,488 shares during the period. Zimmer Partners LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $63,070,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 26.7% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 6,739,599 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $252,264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,422,224 shares during the period. Long Pond Capital LP acquired a new position in STAG Industrial in the 2nd quarter worth about $50,193,000. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 3,162,682 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $118,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,012,451 shares during the period. 86.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which focuses on acquisition, ownership and operation of single-tenant, industrial properties throughout the United States. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

