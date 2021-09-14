Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst (TSE:DIR.UN) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$17.03.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$17.00 price objective on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$16.50 to C$17.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$15.50 target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$15.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, TD Securities upped their target price on shares of Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst from C$17.00 to C$18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

Shares of TSE:DIR.UN traded down C$0.03 during trading on Tuesday, reaching C$17.00. 329,916 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,932. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 72.88, a current ratio of 2.29 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Dream Industrial Real Estate Invest Trst has a 12 month low of C$10.79 and a 12 month high of C$17.10. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$16.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$14.81. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.57 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.70.

Dream Industrial REIT is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust. Dream Industrial REIT owns and operates a portfolio of 223 geographically diversified light industrial properties comprising approximately 20.2 million square feet of gross leasable area in key markets across Canada and the U.S.

