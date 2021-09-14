Electrum Dark (ELD) Hits Market Cap of $9,391.01

Electrum Dark (CURRENCY:ELD) traded up 3.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. Over the last seven days, Electrum Dark has traded down 16.3% against the dollar. Electrum Dark has a market cap of $9,391.01 and $102.00 worth of Electrum Dark was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Electrum Dark coin can currently be bought for $0.0024 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded 347.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001196 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000358 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000432 BTC.

inSure (SURE) traded up 62.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0095 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $64.67 or 0.00137495 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

Ondori (RSTR) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000623 BTC.

Tachyon Protocol (IPX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0371 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Electrum Dark Profile

ELD is a coin. It was first traded on March 5th, 2019. Electrum Dark’s total supply is 3,900,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,899,312 coins. Electrum Dark’s official Twitter account is @electrumdark and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Electrum Dark is electrumdark.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Electrum Dark is a fully-functional decentralized marketplace. Using innovative technology, ELD enables users to buy and sell goods and services securely and anonymously. “

Buying and Selling Electrum Dark

