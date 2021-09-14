Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Travis Perkins plc (OTCMKTS:TPRKY) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of analysts have commented on the company. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Friday, June 25th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Peel Hunt lowered Travis Perkins to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Travis Perkins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Monday, May 24th.

Shares of TPRKY traded up $0.16 on Tuesday, reaching $25.14. The stock had a trading volume of 2,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,339. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.31. Travis Perkins has a 12-month low of $22.06 and a 12-month high of $29.26.

Travis Perkins Plc is engaged in the supply of general building materials, timber, plumbing, heating, kitchens, bathrooms and landscaping materials. It operates through the following segment: General Merchanting, Contracts, Consumer, and Plumbing & Heating.The General Merchanting segment supplies products for all types of repair, maintenance and improvement projects as well as new residential and commercial construction.The Contracts segment manages contractors and subcontractors in the residential, infrastructure, commercial, and industrial construction sectors.

