EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.48 Per Share

Brokerages expect EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP) to post $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for EastGroup Properties’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.46 to $1.50. EastGroup Properties posted earnings per share of $1.36 during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 8.8%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that EastGroup Properties will report full year earnings of $5.88 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.80 to $5.95. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $6.26 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.09 to $6.46. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover EastGroup Properties.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

EastGroup Properties (NYSE:EGP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.45 by ($0.76). The company had revenue of $99.58 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $98.61 million. EastGroup Properties had a net margin of 30.48% and a return on equity of 8.95%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.33 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on EGP shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of EastGroup Properties in a report on Monday, September 6th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on EastGroup Properties from $168.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. Mizuho assumed coverage on EastGroup Properties in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $163.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on EastGroup Properties from $152.00 to $163.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $166.56.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 1.9% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,734 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in shares of EastGroup Properties by 5.6% in the second quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $224,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 11.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 880 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $144,000 after buying an additional 92 shares during the period. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 5.3% during the second quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,896 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $312,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Securian Asset Management Inc lifted its position in EastGroup Properties by 2.7% during the first quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc now owns 3,796 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

EGP stock traded down $1.15 on Tuesday, reaching $173.81. 93,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,635. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $174.93 and a 200-day moving average of $161.12. EastGroup Properties has a twelve month low of $125.43 and a twelve month high of $184.77. The firm has a market cap of $7.02 billion, a PE ratio of 59.51, a P/E/G ratio of 4.44 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.90 dividend. This is an increase from EastGroup Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 58.74%.

About EastGroup Properties

EastGroup Properties, Inc is an equity real estate investment trust, which engages in the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in the United States. It operates through Industrial Properties segment. Its portfolio consists of distribution facilities in Florida, California, Texas, Arizona, and North Carolina.

Recommended Story: Stock Portfolio Tracker

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on EastGroup Properties (EGP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.