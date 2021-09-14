Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Elisa Oyj (OTCMKTS:ELMUF) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, six have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on ELMUF. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of Elisa Oyj in a report on Monday, July 19th.

OTCMKTS:ELMUF remained flat at $$65.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $63.88 and a 200-day simple moving average of $62.27. Elisa Oyj has a 12 month low of $51.15 and a 12 month high of $65.10.

Elisa Oyj engages in the provision of telecommunications, information and communications technology, and online services. It operates through the Consumer Customers and Corporate Customers segments. The Consumer Customers segment includes telecommunications and communications services, such as fixed and mobile subscriptions with supplementary digital services, cable-television subscriptions, Elisa Viihde entertainment service, and Elisa Kirja e-reading service.

