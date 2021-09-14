Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) Receives $45.91 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the thirteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $45.91.

CFLT has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Confluent from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, August 6th. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a report on Monday, July 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $40.40 target price on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Confluent in a research report on Monday, July 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Confluent from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $86,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $95,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $166,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in Confluent during the second quarter valued at about $228,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFLT traded down $1.28 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $63.87. The company had a trading volume of 566,173 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,243,582. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.70. Confluent has a one year low of $37.71 and a one year high of $67.11.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.60) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $88.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $76.48 million. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Confluent will post -1.04 EPS for the current year.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc engages in developing cloud-native platform for data-in-motion that helps companies to connect their applications around real-time streams in the United States and internationally. The company offers Apache Kafka, a community distributed event streaming platform. Its products also include Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native service for Apache Kafka to connect and process data of user companies; Confluent platform, a self-managed platform to connect, process, and react to data in real-time for streaming data from across the organization for customer experiences and data-driven operations; ksqlDB that enables users to build real-time applications; and Confluent hub.

