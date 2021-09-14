Kingdom Game 4.0 (KDG) Reaches Market Cap of $246,642.89

Kingdom Game 4.0 (CURRENCY:KDG) traded up 8.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. One Kingdom Game 4.0 coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kingdom Game 4.0 has a market cap of $246,642.89 and $157,819.00 worth of Kingdom Game 4.0 was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Kingdom Game 4.0 has traded down 5.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002134 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002307 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $38.19 or 0.00081429 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $56.38 or 0.00120216 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $79.81 or 0.00170176 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $46,985.92 or 1.00181744 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,282.79 or 0.06999458 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $415.11 or 0.00885093 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Kingdom Game 4.0 Profile

Kingdom Game 4.0’s total supply is 988,125,000 coins and its circulating supply is 98,793,771 coins. Kingdom Game 4.0’s official Twitter account is @kingdomgame4 . Kingdom Game 4.0’s official website is kingdomgame.org . The official message board for Kingdom Game 4.0 is www.facebook.com/KingdomGameGlobal/notifications

According to CryptoCompare, “Kingdom Game 4.0 is a platform that paves the way for the change of Game system that is useful for the community. With the combination of talent and the revolution of technology, it aspires to create a new world, the Kingdom Game 4.0, where there is an inseparable connection among Game Publisher, Gamers and Agents network system. With the mission of bringing true value, guaranty the in-game assets for Gamers, practical benefits to Agents and that is why Kingdom Game 4.0 was born. “

Buying and Selling Kingdom Game 4.0

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kingdom Game 4.0 directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kingdom Game 4.0 should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Kingdom Game 4.0 using one of the exchanges listed above.

