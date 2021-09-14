-$0.12 Earnings Per Share Expected for Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Veritone, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERI) to report earnings of ($0.12) per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Veritone’s earnings. Veritone reported earnings per share of ($0.15) during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Veritone will report full year earnings of ($0.23) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to ($0.21). For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $0.21 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.21) to $0.47. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Veritone.

Veritone (NASDAQ:VERI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by $0.29. The firm had revenue of $19.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.94 million. Veritone had a negative return on equity of 92.40% and a negative net margin of 95.21%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on VERI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Veritone from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Northland Securities assumed coverage on Veritone in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price target for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum raised Veritone from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 1,062.0% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after buying an additional 91,441 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 29.4% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 258,737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,205,000 after buying an additional 58,737 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the second quarter valued at $1,512,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Veritone by 42.1% in the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 53,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 15,824 shares during the period. Finally, Brevan Howard Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Veritone in the first quarter valued at $877,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.29% of the company’s stock.

VERI traded down $0.74 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.97. 242,285 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 643,903. The stock has a market cap of $656.49 million, a P/E ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 3.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $19.89 and a 200 day moving average of $22.38. Veritone has a 52 week low of $7.29 and a 52 week high of $50.34.

Veritone Company Profile

Veritone, Inc engages in the provision of artificial intelligence (AI) computing solutions to media and entertainment, government, and legal and compliance industries. It operates through the following segments: Advertising; aiWARE SaaS Solutions; and aiWARE Content Licensing and Media Services. The Advertising segment places advertisements for clients, primarily with radio broadcasters, podcasters and digital media producers.

