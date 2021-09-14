Actinium Price Hits $0.0281 (ACM)

Actinium (CURRENCY:ACM) traded 3.3% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 14th. One Actinium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0281 or 0.00000060 BTC on exchanges. Actinium has a market cap of $972,416.93 and $16,249.00 worth of Actinium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Actinium has traded up 9.8% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Quiztok (QTCON) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0122 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Metrix Coin (MRX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

FLO (FLO) traded 17% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0418 or 0.00000104 BTC.

BOScoin (BOS) traded down 36.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Shard (SHARD) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0848 or 0.00000181 BTC.

ChronoCoin (CRN) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC.

PirateCash (PIRATE) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0352 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cashbery Coin (CBC) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000031 BTC.

TerraCredit (CREDIT) traded down 14.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000008 BTC.

MMOCoin (MMO) traded 23.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Actinium Profile

ACM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt

hashing algorithm. Actinium’s total supply is 34,574,550 coins. The official website for Actinium is actinium.org. The Reddit community for Actinium is /r/ActiniumCrypto and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Actinium’s official Twitter account is @ActiniumCrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Actinium is a decentralized digital asset that uses blockchain technology to bring cryptocurrency to all customers and stores through safety and easiness of use. The Actinium is mineable through the use of Lyra2z as a PoW algorithm that brings an energy efficient algorithm, keeps GPU cards from overheating, lowers the efficiency-gap between AMD and NVIDIA GPUs. Actinium also offers a mobile wallet and a hardware wallet (Ledger Nano S & Ledger Blue). Built on Litecoin source code, ACM is a medium of exchange within the Actinium network. “

Buying and Selling Actinium

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Actinium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Actinium should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Actinium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

