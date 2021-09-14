Opus (OPT) Market Cap Tops $201,682.53

Opus (CURRENCY:OPT) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on September 14th. One Opus coin can now be purchased for about $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Opus has traded up 32.2% against the dollar. Opus has a total market capitalization of $201,682.53 and $1.00 worth of Opus was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Opus alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.68 or 0.00063282 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002776 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $66.88 or 0.00142599 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.28 or 0.00013400 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 18.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $384.99 or 0.00820860 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00043552 BTC.

About Opus

Opus is a coin. Its genesis date was July 15th, 2017. Opus’ total supply is 249,308,531 coins and its circulating supply is 140,080,549 coins. The Reddit community for Opus is /r/opusfoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Opus’ official Twitter account is @opusfoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here . Opus’ official website is opus-foundation.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Opus is a decentralized music-sharing platform that is uncensorable, fair and easy to use, with its main focus being the monetization of music with no middlemen fees involved, ensuring that artists are properly rewarded fortheir efforts. Opus leverages the Ethereum network for transactions and the IPFS protocol for file storage. The OPT token is used for all in-platform transatcions. “

Opus Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opus should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Opus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Opus and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.