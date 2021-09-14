Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 106,010 Shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 4,696,249 shares of the social networking company’s stock after buying an additional 106,010 shares during the period. Facebook accounts for approximately 1.1% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest position. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Facebook were worth $1,632,933,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in FB. Bessemer Securities LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 30.4% in the first quarter. Bessemer Securities LLC now owns 12,916 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,804,000 after purchasing an additional 3,010 shares in the last quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new position in Facebook in the second quarter worth $2,215,000. One Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 4.2% in the first quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 27,200 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $8,011,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares in the last quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH boosted its stake in Facebook by 70.3% in the first quarter. Shaker Investments LLC OH now owns 11,186 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $3,295,000 after purchasing an additional 4,616 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Facebook by 2.6% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 19,296 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $6,710,000 after acquiring an additional 491 shares during the last quarter. 65.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Facebook alerts:

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Bank of America boosted their target price on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price objective on shares of Facebook in a report on Monday, May 17th. KGI Securities assumed coverage on Facebook in a report on Wednesday, June 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $420.00 price objective for the company. Truist upped their price objective on Facebook from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $450.00 price objective on Facebook in a report on Thursday, July 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, thirty-two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $403.98.

In other Facebook news, CFO David M. Wehner sold 8,176 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $356.10, for a total transaction of $2,911,473.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, CEO Mark Zuckerberg sold 77,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $331.23, for a total value of $25,604,079.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 2,583,890 shares of company stock worth $921,444,764. 14.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ:FB traded down $0.79 on Tuesday, hitting $375.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 226,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,279,955. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $362.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $328.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.29. Facebook, Inc. has a one year low of $244.13 and a one year high of $384.33.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The social networking company reported $3.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.03 by $0.58. Facebook had a return on equity of 30.09% and a net margin of 37.17%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 14.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Facebook

Facebook, Inc operates as a social networking company worldwide. The company engages in the development of social media applications for people to connect through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces. It enables users to share opinions, ideas, photos, videos, and other activities online.

Featured Story: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB).

Receive News & Ratings for Facebook Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Facebook and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.