Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) Shares Acquired by Cibc World Markets Corp

Cibc World Markets Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,575 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after buying an additional 17,664 shares during the period. Visa makes up about 0.7% of Cibc World Markets Corp’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Cibc World Markets Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $103,951,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its holdings in Visa by 3.7% during the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 367,892 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $86,021,000 after purchasing an additional 13,120 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in Visa by 66.1% during the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 50,010 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $10,939,000 after purchasing an additional 19,910 shares in the last quarter. WT Wealth Management raised its holdings in Visa by 8.7% during the second quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 10,950 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 879 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its holdings in Visa by 8.8% during the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,673,916 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,837,698,000 after purchasing an additional 698,028 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd raised its holdings in Visa by 181.2% during the first quarter. Central Asset Investments & Management Holdings HK Ltd now owns 6,270 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $1,327,000 after purchasing an additional 4,040 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total value of $2,115,990.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Ryan Mcinerney sold 11,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.10, for a total transaction of $2,564,316.30. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 11,193 shares in the company, valued at $2,564,316.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

V stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.33. 123,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The company has a quick ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Visa Inc. has a 52 week low of $179.23 and a 52 week high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $229.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $436.99 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98.

Visa (NYSE:V) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.07 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on V shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Wedbush upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Visa from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Visa from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Visa presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

