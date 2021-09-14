Marks and Spencer Group (OTCMKTS:MAKSY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $5.25

Marks and Spencer Group plc (OTCMKTS:MAKSY)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $5.25 and last traded at $5.15, with a volume of 17846 shares. The stock had previously closed at $5.16.

MAKSY has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Wednesday, September 8th. Societe Generale restated a “hold” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Marks and Spencer Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Marks and Spencer Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.75.

The firm has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a PE ratio of 128.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $4.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $4.30.

Marks & Spencer Group Plc engages in the retail of clothes, food, and home products. It operates through the United Kingdom (UK) and International geographical segment. The UK segment consists of the UK retail business and franchise operations. The International segment includes Marks & Spencer owned businesses in Europe and Asia, and the international franchise operations.

