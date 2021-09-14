Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY) Sets New 52-Week Low at $47.50

Agile Group Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $47.50 and last traded at $47.50, with a volume of 660 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.85.

AGPYY has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Agile Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 3.28 and a current ratio of 1.09. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $58.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.29.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $7.0748 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 12.39%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. Agile Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.59%.

About Agile Group (OTCMKTS:AGPYY)

Agile Group Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the property development, property management, hotel operation, property investment, environmental protection, and other businesses in the People's Republic of China. As of December 31, 2020, the company had a land bank with a total gross floor area of 53.01 million square meters in 84 cities located in Southern China region, Eastern China region, Western China region, Central China region, Hainan and Yunnan region, Northeast China region, Northern China region, Hong Kong, and internationally.

