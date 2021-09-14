Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Crescent Point Energy Corp. is engaged in the acquisition, exploration and development of oil and natural gas properties in Western Canada. The Company’s operations consist of light and medium oil and natural gas assets strategically focused in core areas in southern Saskatchewan and central and southern Alberta. Crescent Point Energy Corp., formerly known as Crescent Point Energy Trust, is headquartered in Calgary, Canada. “

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on CPG. Royal Bank of Canada raised Crescent Point Energy from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $6.50 to $7.50 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. CIBC raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.00 to C$9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Crescent Point Energy from C$7.75 to C$8.75 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $6.80.

Shares of CPG traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $3.96. 4,649,049 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,335,520. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $3.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 2.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. Crescent Point Energy has a 12 month low of $1.05 and a 12 month high of $4.86.

Crescent Point Energy (NYSE:CPG) (TSE:CPG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $769.55 million for the quarter. Crescent Point Energy had a net margin of 89.04% and a return on equity of 10.74%.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPG. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,544,162 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 13,489 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 414.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,949,224 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $15,454,000 after buying an additional 2,375,879 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 2,117.3% in the first quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 313,750 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,308,000 after buying an additional 299,600 shares during the last quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. grew its position in Crescent Point Energy by 16.1% in the first quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 1,882,252 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $7,833,000 after buying an additional 260,963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its stake in Crescent Point Energy by 20.0% in the 1st quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 3,000,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $12,510,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.45% of the company’s stock.

Crescent Point Energy Company Profile

Crescent Point Energy Corp. engages in the exploration, development and production of oil and gas properties. Its focus areas include: Viewfield Bakken, Flat Lake Torquay, and Shaunavon. The company was founded on April 20, 1994 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

