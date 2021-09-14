AXIS Token (AXIS) Tops 1-Day Volume of $209,339.00

AXIS Token (CURRENCY:AXIS) traded down 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. AXIS Token has a market cap of $15.84 million and approximately $209,339.00 worth of AXIS Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One AXIS Token coin can now be purchased for about $0.0490 or 0.00000104 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, AXIS Token has traded down 7.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get AXIS Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.42 or 0.00062729 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002132 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002779 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $66.69 or 0.00142196 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002133 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.26 or 0.00013349 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 19.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $387.99 or 0.00827203 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $20.50 or 0.00043716 BTC.

AXIS Token Coin Profile

AXIS Token is a coin. AXIS Token’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 323,223,204 coins. AXIS Token’s official Twitter account is @AxisDefi

According to CryptoCompare, “The mission of AXIS is to bring the rest of the cryptocurrency world to DeFi by building the first interoperable superchain with native, marginenabled, customizable synthetic DeFi assets with built-in risk mitigation. Simply put, a dedicated DeFi protocol with complete Wall Street functionality. With a two-level staking schema to provide flexibility for various risk preferences, up to 16x for highest trade profit level and a customizable risk profile, AXIS is the future of open finance. “

Buying and Selling AXIS Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as AXIS Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade AXIS Token should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase AXIS Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “AXISUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for AXIS Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for AXIS Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.