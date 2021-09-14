Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.18 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Diana Shipping Inc. (NYSE:DSX) to post $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Diana Shipping’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.17 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.19. Diana Shipping posted earnings per share of ($0.09) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 300%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Monday, November 22nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Diana Shipping will report full year earnings of $0.44 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.42 to $0.46. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.37 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.60. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Diana Shipping.

Get Diana Shipping alerts:

Diana Shipping (NYSE:DSX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shipping company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). Diana Shipping had a negative net margin of 11.01% and a negative return on equity of 2.40%. The firm had revenue of $44.73 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.44 million.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on DSX shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Diana Shipping in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $9.50 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Diana Shipping from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Diana Shipping from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Finally, BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price target on shares of Diana Shipping in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $5.29.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Diana Shipping by 111.0% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,305 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 8,050 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new position in shares of Diana Shipping in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $52,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in Diana Shipping during the second quarter worth about $55,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in Diana Shipping by 1.9% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 603,300 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 11,362 shares during the period. 20.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DSX traded up $0.22 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $6.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,497,236 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,161,068. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a current ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market cap of $560.19 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.32 and a beta of 1.30. Diana Shipping has a twelve month low of $1.30 and a twelve month high of $6.31. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $4.52 and its 200-day moving average price is $4.13.

Diana Shipping Company Profile

Diana Shipping, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of shipping transportation services through the ownership and operation of dry bulk vessels. Its vessels are being employed primarily on medium to long-term time charters and transport a range of dry bulk cargoes, including such commodities as iron ore, coal, grain, and other materials along worldwide shipping routes.

Further Reading: ESG Score

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Diana Shipping (DSX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Diana Shipping Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diana Shipping and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.