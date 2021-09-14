Analysts Anticipate DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) Will Post Earnings of $1.64 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) will report earnings per share of $1.64 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for DTE Energy’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $1.79 and the lowest is $1.51. DTE Energy posted earnings per share of $2.61 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 37.2%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that DTE Energy will report full year earnings of $5.93 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.75 to $6.32. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $5.92 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.85 to $5.99. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover DTE Energy.

DTE Energy (NYSE:DTE) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The utilities provider reported $1.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.26. The company had revenue of $3.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.74 billion. DTE Energy had a net margin of 9.77% and a return on equity of 12.53%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.53 EPS.

A number of research firms recently commented on DTE. Wells Fargo & Company cut shares of DTE Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $126.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of DTE Energy from $123.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. UBS Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $144.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of DTE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $130.23.

Shares of DTE Energy stock traded down $0.63 on Tuesday, hitting $117.42. 775,163 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,110,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.71 and a quick ratio of 1.51. DTE Energy has a one year low of $91.38 and a one year high of $122.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $118.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.40. The stock has a market capitalization of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.34 and a beta of 0.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a dividend yield of 2.52%. DTE Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 60.36%.

In related news, Chairman Gerard M. Anderson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.53, for a total value of $1,205,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 18,628 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,232.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Trevor F. Lauer sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $120.41, for a total transaction of $1,806,150.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of DTE. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 21.4% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,033,125 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $803,250,000 after acquiring an additional 1,061,558 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 76.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,987,157 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $264,570,000 after acquiring an additional 857,858 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,803,729 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,970,970,000 after acquiring an additional 789,003 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 65.5% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,425,718 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $184,772,000 after acquiring an additional 564,374 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in DTE Energy by 97.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,104,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $143,190,000 after acquiring an additional 546,082 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.00% of the company’s stock.

DTE Energy Company Profile

DTE Energy Co operates as a diversified energy company, which engages in the provision of electricity and natural gas sales, distribution and storage services. It operates through the following segments: Electric, Gas, Non-Utility Operations, and Corporate & Other. The Electric segment engages in the generation, purchase, distribution and sale of electricity to residential, commercial and industrial customers in south-eastern Michigan.

