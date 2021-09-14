The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and four have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $46.00.

NASDAQ:HAIN traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $37.54. 802,151 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 669,008. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $39.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.05. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a PE ratio of 26.40 and a beta of 0.73. The Hain Celestial Group has a 12-month low of $30.54 and a 12-month high of $46.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

The Hain Celestial Group (NASDAQ:HAIN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.01). The Hain Celestial Group had a net margin of 3.93% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The company had revenue of $450.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $462.46 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that The Hain Celestial Group will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 276 shares during the period. Ossiam boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 6,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 7,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 27.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eaton Vance Management boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 17,750 shares of the company’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 472 shares in the last quarter. 95.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, Imagine, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

