Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Shares of NASDAQ ACST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.
Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.
About Acasti Pharma
Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.
