Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) Short Interest Update

Acasti Pharma Inc. (NASDAQ:ACST) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,500 shares, a decrease of 86.7% from the August 15th total of 3,060,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,220,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.3 days. Currently, 1.0% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ ACST traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $2.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,398,019 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,780,936. The business’s 50 day moving average is $3.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.10. Acasti Pharma has a 12-month low of $1.37 and a 12-month high of $9.76. The firm has a market cap of $57.31 million, a P/E ratio of -2.60 and a beta of 1.86.

Acasti Pharma (NASDAQ:ACST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 22nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 392.4% during the 2nd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 94,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 75,309 shares during the period. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Acasti Pharma during the 2nd quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Acasti Pharma by 885.6% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 378,808 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 340,372 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Acasti Pharma

Acasti Pharma Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products for cardiovascular diseases. It is evaluating strategic partnerships for the clinical development of CaPre, an omega-3 phospholipid therapeutic to treat patients with hypertriglyceridemia.

