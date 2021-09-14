Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) Short Interest Update

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PNGAY) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,700 shares, a decrease of 84.5% from the August 15th total of 1,016,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,253,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTCMKTS:PNGAY traded down $0.39 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $14.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 425,854 shares, compared to its average volume of 317,455. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market cap of $135.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.52 and a beta of 0.81. Ping An Insurance has a 12 month low of $14.77 and a 12 month high of $26.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $17.22 and a 200-day moving average of $20.60.

The company also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.224 per share. This is an increase from Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.14. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 27th. Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.33%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th.

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China Company Profile

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. provides financial products and services for insurance, banking, asset management, and fintech and healthtech businesses in the People's Republic of China. The company's Life and Health Insurance segment offers term, whole-life, endowment, annuity, investment-linked, universal life, and health care and medical insurance to individual and corporate customers.

