Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Stock Rating Upgraded by Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a report published on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 215 ($2.81) price target on the oil and gas development company’s stock, down from their previous price target of GBX 235 ($3.07).

Shares of LON CNE traded down GBX 3.03 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching GBX 185.87 ($2.43). The company had a trading volume of 3,222,386 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,449,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 2.58. Cairn Energy has a one year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a one year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm has a market cap of £927.97 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.43. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 164.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 281.91.

About Cairn Energy

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

