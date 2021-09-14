Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.15 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Protara Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:TARA) will post earnings of ($1.15) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Protara Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($1.11) and the lowest is ($1.18). Protara Therapeutics posted earnings of ($1.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 11th.

On average, analysts expect that Protara Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($4.49) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.20) to ($3.42). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($5.17) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($6.94) to ($3.00). Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Protara Therapeutics.

Protara Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TARA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($1.14) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.00) by ($0.14).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. HC Wainwright began coverage on Protara Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Protara Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Protara Therapeutics in a report on Monday, August 30th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.50.

NASDAQ TARA traded down $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $7.11. 46,395 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 107,814. Protara Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $6.30 and a fifty-two week high of $27.51. The firm has a market cap of $79.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.73 and a beta of 0.71. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TARA. Rock Springs Capital Management LP increased its stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 689,942 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,860,000 after acquiring an additional 46,742 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its position in Protara Therapeutics by 0.9% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 379,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,980,000 after purchasing an additional 3,213 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Protara Therapeutics during the first quarter worth about $3,801,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Protara Therapeutics by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 189,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,988,000 after purchasing an additional 7,988 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Protara Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,288,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Protara Therapeutics

Protara Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical-stage company engages in developing treatments for rare and specialty diseases with significant unmet needs. Its current development programs focus on the treatment of rare diseases in structural and connective tissues and rare hepatology, gastrointestinal, and metabolic disorders.

