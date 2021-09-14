Beam (BEAM) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $8.40 Million

Beam (CURRENCY:BEAM) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 14th. Beam has a total market capitalization of $66.68 million and approximately $8.40 million worth of Beam was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Beam has traded up 4.7% against the US dollar. One Beam coin can now be bought for $0.69 or 0.00001471 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Beam alerts:

Safe (SAFE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00004013 BTC.

FABRK (FAB) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC.

SnowGem (XSG) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0441 or 0.00000231 BTC.

Vidulum (VDL) traded 70.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0389 or 0.00000083 BTC.

Defis (XGM) traded 231.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Grimm (GRIMM) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Litecash (CASH) traded down 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0047 or 0.00000010 BTC.

SaveToken (SAVE) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

0cash (ZCH) traded 29.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0111 or 0.00000025 BTC.

About Beam

BEAM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Equihash

hashing algorithm. It launched on January 3rd, 2019. Beam’s total supply is 96,849,120 coins. Beam’s official Twitter account is @beamprivacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Beam is /r/beamprivacy and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Beam is www.beam.mw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Beam is a scalable, confidential cryptocurrency based on an elegant and innovative Mimblewimble protocol. Users have complete control over privacy – a user decides which information will be available and to which parties, having complete control over his personal data in accordance with his will and applicable laws. “

Buying and Selling Beam

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Beam directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Beam should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Beam using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “BEAMUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Beam Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Beam and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.