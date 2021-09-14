Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $7.01 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) to report sales of $7.01 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Duke Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $7.06 billion and the lowest is $6.96 billion. Duke Energy reported sales of $6.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.3%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Duke Energy will report full year sales of $24.94 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $24.68 billion to $25.08 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $25.91 billion, with estimates ranging from $25.66 billion to $26.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Duke Energy.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%.

DUK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Vertical Research cut Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Duke Energy from $107.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, Argus raised shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $104.62.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of Duke Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,678,360. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.11% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Telemus Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Duke Energy by 3.6% during the second quarter. Telemus Capital LLC now owns 2,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $287,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Duke Energy by 47.2% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares during the period. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Duke Energy by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mid Atlantic Financial Management Inc. ADV now owns 7,699 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $760,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 1.2% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 8,685 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $838,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Duke Energy by 2.3% in the first quarter. Ropes Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,609 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DUK traded down $1.12 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $101.61. 3,421,735 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,104,243. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $104.86 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $100.48. Duke Energy has a 52-week low of $80.41 and a 52-week high of $108.38. The company has a market capitalization of $78.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 13th will be issued a $0.985 dividend. This represents a $3.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.88%. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 12th. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Duke Energy Company Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

