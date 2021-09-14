$88.50 Million in Sales Expected for Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Dril-Quip, Inc. (NYSE:DRQ) to announce $88.50 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Dril-Quip’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $83.40 million and the highest is $93.60 million. Dril-Quip reported sales of $91.30 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.1%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Dril-Quip will report full year sales of $350.90 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $348.20 million to $353.60 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $402.10 million, with estimates ranging from $395.20 million to $409.00 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Dril-Quip.

Get Dril-Quip alerts:

Dril-Quip (NYSE:DRQ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.08) by ($0.45). The company had revenue of $80.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.25 million. Dril-Quip had a negative return on equity of 2.30% and a negative net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) earnings per share.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Dril-Quip from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Dril-Quip in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities started coverage on shares of Dril-Quip in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.23 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.06.

In other Dril-Quip news, VP James C. Webster sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.55, for a total transaction of $172,750.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 62.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 102,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,401,000 after acquiring an additional 39,211 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in Dril-Quip by 15.7% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 303,486 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $10,084,000 after buying an additional 41,278 shares in the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Dril-Quip by 16.7% during the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 16,767 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $557,000 after acquiring an additional 2,395 shares during the last quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC lifted its position in shares of Dril-Quip by 3.4% in the first quarter. Investment Counselors of Maryland LLC now owns 722,381 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $24,005,000 after acquiring an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue boosted its stake in shares of Dril-Quip by 2.2% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 24,516 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $829,000 after acquiring an additional 530 shares during the last quarter.

NYSE:DRQ traded down $0.17 on Thursday, hitting $24.85. The stock had a trading volume of 262,708 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,792. The business’s fifty day moving average is $26.80 and its 200 day moving average is $31.63. Dril-Quip has a 52 week low of $22.25 and a 52 week high of $40.62. The company has a market cap of $880.46 million, a PE ratio of -17.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Dril-Quip Company Profile

Dril-Quip, Inc designs, manufactures, sells and services engineered offshore drilling and production equipment. It operates through the following geographical segments: Western Hemisphere, Eastern Hemisphere, and Asia-Pacific. Its products include specialty casing connectors, mudline suspension equipment, downhole tools, capital drilling equipment, control systems, and dry tree systems.

See Also: Return on Equity (ROE)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Dril-Quip (DRQ)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Dril-Quip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dril-Quip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.