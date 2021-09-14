Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. Raises Stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI) by 0.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,122 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 62 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF accounts for about 0.9% of Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $4,929,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 5.5% during the second quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 47,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,584,000 after purchasing an additional 2,471 shares during the last quarter. Smith Moore & CO. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Smith Moore & CO. now owns 184,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,067,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares during the period. American Money Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $285,000. First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 26.3% during the second quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 32,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,246,000 after buying an additional 6,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. Avantax Planning Partners Inc. now owns 11,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,468,000 after acquiring an additional 963 shares in the last quarter.

VTI stock traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.90. 17,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,883,149. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $162.85 and a 12-month high of $234.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.44 and its 200 day moving average is $219.02.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

