Olstein Capital Management L.P. Sells 2,000 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Olstein Capital Management L.P. lessened its position in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V) by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,000 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. Olstein Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Visa were worth $4,443,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in Visa during the third quarter valued at $373,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Visa by 11.2% during the first quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,110 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $870,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH increased its position in shares of Visa by 28.7% during the first quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 332,452 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $70,390,000 after acquiring an additional 74,199 shares during the last quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Visa by 11.6% in the first quarter. HawsGoodwin Investment Management LLC now owns 13,074 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,364 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in Visa by 1.3% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 18,394 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $3,895,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.04% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist upped their price target on Visa from $250.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Barclays raised their price objective on Visa from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 6th. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered Visa from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $250.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Visa from $249.00 to $267.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $271.52.

V traded down $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $224.27. The stock had a trading volume of 92,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,237,541. The stock has a market cap of $436.87 billion, a PE ratio of 45.38, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a current ratio of 2.00. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $179.23 and a one year high of $252.67. The business has a 50-day moving average of $236.77 and a 200-day moving average of $229.44.

Visa (NYSE:V) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The credit-card processor reported $1.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.86 billion. Visa had a net margin of 47.97% and a return on equity of 35.45%. Visa’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.07 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Visa Inc. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 25.40%.

In related news, EVP Tullier Kelly Mahon sold 2,091 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.71, for a total transaction of $520,052.61. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 32,055 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,972,399.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 9,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $235.11, for a total transaction of $2,115,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 84,813 shares of company stock valued at $20,342,613 in the last three months. 0.19% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Visa Company Profile

Visa, Inc engages in the provision of digital payment services. It also facilitates global commerce through the transfer of value and information among global network of consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It offers debit card, credit card, prepaid products, commercial payment solutions, and global ATM.

