Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Declines By 91.7%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
NBCO remained flat at $$0.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40.
About Neon Bloom
