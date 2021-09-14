Short Interest in Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) Declines By 91.7%

Neon Bloom, Inc. (OTCMKTS:NBCO) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a decrease of 91.7% from the August 15th total of 2,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 4,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

NBCO remained flat at $$0.35 on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 700 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,303. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.56. Neon Bloom has a 52-week low of $0.20 and a 52-week high of $3.40.

About Neon Bloom

Neon Bloom, Inc is a holdings company, which engage sin the acquisition of agriculture and ancillary technology products and services. The company was founded by Douglas DiSanti on August 7, 2006 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

