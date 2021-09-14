PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,386. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.
PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile
Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?
Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.