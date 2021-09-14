PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) Short Interest Update

PreveCeutical Medical Inc. (OTCMKTS:PRVCF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,800 shares, a decline of 89.6% from the August 15th total of 36,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 144,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS PRVCF traded up $0.00 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $0.02. 7,418 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 290,386. PreveCeutical Medical has a one year low of $0.01 and a one year high of $0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $0.02.

Get PreveCeutical Medical alerts:

PreveCeutical Medical Company Profile

PreveCeutical Medical, Inc engages in licensing, branding, and marketing of nutraceutical and wellness products. The company was founded by Stephen Van Deventer, Kimberly Van Deventer, Greg Reid, Shabira Rajan, Mak Jawadekar, Harry Parekh, Nicole Goncalves-Krysinski, Lish Rebman, and Sydney Cole on December 15, 2014 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Story: What are the benefits of buying treasury bonds?



Receive News & Ratings for PreveCeutical Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PreveCeutical Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.